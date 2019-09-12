Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Intelsat S A (I) Position by $3.80 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Decreased Its Stake

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 20.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 757,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.73M, down from 957,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.49% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $22.11. About 1.69 million shares traded or 12.19% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 162,853 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $308.38 million, down from 177,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $879.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.99. About 2.24M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweeted a picture with the well-known Boston Dynamics robot pretending it was his dog; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: NYSE says trading suspended in AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL, GOOG, ZNWAA for rest of day due to price scale code; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – NEW ZEALAND CUSTOMERS CAN BROWSE AND SHOP OVER 45 MLN ELIGIBLE ITEMS THAT CAN BE SHIPPED TO THEIR COUNTRY FROM UNITED STATES; 21/05/2018 – Google, Facebook and Amazon drive push for deep-sea cables in Asia; 14/03/2018 – JAPAN FAIR TRADE COMMISSION HAS RAIDED AMAZON JAPAN ON SUSPICION OF POSSIBLE ANTI-TRUST VIOLATION – MEDIA; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 17/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram; 23/04/2018 – InsideEVs: Shouldn’t Amazon Be Placing A Tesla Semi Order?; 03/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Discounts in New Threat to PayPal (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 522 shares. South Texas Money Management reported 2% stake. Rosenbaum Jay D invested 1.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Optimum Invest Advsr has 2,416 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood & White, a Virginia-based fund reported 481 shares. Fairfield Bush And reported 10,718 shares. Lyon Street Cap Lc accumulated 801 shares. Pitcairn accumulated 7,559 shares. Massachusetts-based Foster Dykema Cabot Inc Ma has invested 1.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Schroder Inv Mngmt Group Incorporated has 307,229 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) owns 10,000 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Premier Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 3.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel holds 4.35% or 17,619 shares. Dodge And Cox invested in 530 shares or 0% of the stock. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability holds 0.65% or 3,092 shares in its portfolio.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd, which manages about $2.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 8.44M shares to 8.64 million shares, valued at $179.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.22 billion for 99.08 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp, which manages about $5.19 billion and $455.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 500,000 shares to 934,000 shares, valued at $21.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

