Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Raised Pg&E (PCG) Position by $11.00 Million; Grandfield & Dodd Increased Its Stake in Flir Sys (FLIR) as Shares Declined

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 7,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 173,312 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.38M, up from 165,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $51.63. About 177,914 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC – BOARD APPROVED EXTENSION OF JIM CANNON’S EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THROUGH APRIL 2022; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.11 TO $2.16, EST. $2.10; 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.76 BLN TO $1.79 BLN; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 09/05/2018 – SourceSecurity: FLIR introduces Saros outdoor perimeter security camera for commercial businesses; 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 21/05/2018 – WINTON ADDED FLIR, POOL, CVCO, PLCE, CENT IN 1Q: 13F

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 115.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 934,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.41 million, up from 434,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.76. About 2.79 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/24/2018 03:07 PM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:56 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS; 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 866,222 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 0.04% or 2.68M shares. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 780,607 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Nordea Inv Mngmt has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com accumulated 0.02% or 108,610 shares. Millennium Mgmt Llc reported 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, Monarch Alternative Cap Lp has 4.83% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1.70 million shares. Hound Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 6.81% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 6.09M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 146,161 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fil, Bermuda-based fund reported 284 shares. Moreover, Senator Grp Inc Limited Partnership has 0.68% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1.62 million shares. Nokota Management LP accumulated 4.19M shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 1,162 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement has invested 0.04% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Com owns 2.98M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55M and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2,364 shares to 106,299 shares, valued at $13.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 15,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,309 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.