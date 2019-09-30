Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Pg&E (PCG) Position by $11.00 Million as Market Value Declined; Sprint (S) Stock Value Rose While Boothbay Fund Management Has Lifted Position by $1.14 Million

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 115.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 934,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.41M, up from 434,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $9.79. About 3.37 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 91C, EST. $1.04; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:52 PM; 23/03/2018 – PG&E Statement on Passing of Nancy McFadden, Chief of Staff to Governor Brown; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pitre To Receive Lifetime Legal Achievement Award; 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS; 26/04/2018 – PUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:05 AM; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 46.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 190,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 595,652 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91 million, up from 405,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.14. About 7.46 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 01/05/2018 – Sprint bondholders on edge over risks to T-Mobile deal; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 11/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom Trades Up 3.0% on T-Mobile/Sprint Speculation; 10/04/2018 – NYSE HALT SPRINT CORPORN S.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $5.460000; 02/05/2018 – Sprint Shuffles Senior Management, New Subscribers Top Estimates; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says Sprint and T-Mobile have ‘tough hill to climb’ to get merger passed by regulators; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT: NEW ROAMING AGREMENT AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to merge, in a deal that values Sprint at $26 billion; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA SAYS ITS PLANNED WIRELESS SERVICE WILL BENEFIT FROM SPRINT’S ROAMING AGREEMENT WITH T-MOBILE, IRRESPECTIVE OF DEAL OUTCOME – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT ELEVATES MARCELO CLAURE TO EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Css Ltd Liability Corp Il invested in 0.12% or 89,600 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Weiss Asset LP invested in 0.03% or 23,398 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Hollencrest Cap Mngmt holds 0.03% or 10,000 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability Com has invested 0.86% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Gvo Asset Ltd invested in 2.14% or 115,000 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 950,357 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 278,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York accumulated 12,535 shares. Motco reported 137 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp holds 663 shares. 16,136 were reported by Qs Invsts Ltd Co. Us Fincl Bank De accumulated 15,260 shares. Mackenzie holds 97,592 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold S shares while 106 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 541.59 million shares or 10.06% more from 492.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Grp Llc holds 0.01% or 304,966 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank reported 125,608 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). 69.95 million were accumulated by Renaissance Techs Limited Co. Asset Mngmt One Limited holds 405,714 shares. Nuveen Asset Llc reported 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Aperio Grp Inc Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Oakbrook Ltd Llc has 11,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2.08 million are held by Gabelli Funds Lc. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Css Ltd Com Il invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Benjamin F Edwards And Company stated it has 200 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 26,704 shares. Sei Invests holds 0.01% or 440,045 shares.

