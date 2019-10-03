Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Raised Holding in Pg&E (PCG) by $11.00 Million; Cerner (Put) (CERN) Share Value Rose While Capstone Investment Advisors Increased Its Stake

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 115.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 934,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.41M, up from 434,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 4.00 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/06/2018 07:27 PM; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 10:42 AM; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP-3 SEPARATE FILINGS REQUESTING TO PASS ALONG ABOUT $325 MLN/ YEAR IN FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS FROM FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR 2018, 2019; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 09:43 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:56 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SEES MANY DIFFERENT CALIFORNIA FIRE BILLS EMERGING; 13/04/2018 – Request for Offers Launches for Oakland Clean Energy Initiative

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cerner Corp (Put) (CERN) by 272.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 31,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The hedge fund held 42,800 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, up from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 935,497 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cerner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CERN); 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Finepoint Cap Lp holds 20.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 1.70 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards Commerce reported 0% stake. American Century Incorporated invested in 0% or 106,633 shares. Taconic Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 210,000 shares. 5.77M are held by Pointstate L P. Fmr Ltd Liability owns 12.56M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Empyrean Cap Prtn Limited Partnership owns 2.00 million shares. Baupost Lc Ma holds 5.08% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 24.50M shares. Intl owns 33,455 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.71% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 801,992 shares. 46,900 were accumulated by Lsv Asset Management. Moreover, First Personal Financial Svcs has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, Redwood Mngmt Ltd Llc has 20.88% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 55 were accumulated by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $13.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40,694 shares to 26,606 shares, valued at $50.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 47,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,607 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).