Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Raised Holding in Intelsat S A (I); Viking Fund Management Lowered Its Duke Energy (DUK) Holding by $360,000; Shares Declined

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $22.48. About 167,158 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500.

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $87.77. About 51,851 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY DOESN’T SEE BEING A CASH TAX PAYER IN NEXT 5 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.28; 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant; 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline appli; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Dwight Jacobs to Become Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Res/Va (NYSE:D) by 5,000 shares to 79,000 shares, valued at $6.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 5.38% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $713.49 million for 22.39 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.97% negative EPS growth.