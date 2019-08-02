Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Lowered Position in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) as Stock Price Rose; Intuit (INTU) Position Has Lifted by Iberiabank Corp

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 345,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.89 million, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $36.48. About 29,970 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500.

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 23.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 4,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 21,135 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53M, up from 17,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $277.96. About 1.27M shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold LORL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 0.22% less from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,888 were reported by Aperio Grp Ltd Com. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company reported 21,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 874,739 shares. Northern Trust Corp owns 168,442 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 48,946 shares. Ancora Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Los Angeles Management Equity Research reported 17,980 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancorp stated it has 23,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cooperman Leon G stated it has 715,268 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 2,264 shares. Gabelli Funds reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York, a New York-based fund reported 28,302 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0% or 12,907 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 20,994 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 13,700 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Ltd stated it has 520 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moreover, Iberiabank has 0.64% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 21,135 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 3,032 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs has invested 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 265,523 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 67,127 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). The New York-based Amalgamated Comml Bank has invested 0.24% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Roundview Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.09% or 1,500 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 247,928 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has 9,430 shares. Legal And General Pcl holds 0.24% or 1.60 million shares. Vanguard accumulated 0.2% or 19.65M shares. Cap Intll holds 5.86M shares.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 8,917 shares to 35,549 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Index (IWD) by 11,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,060 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index (PFF).

