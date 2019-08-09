Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Lowered Position in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) as Valuation Rose; Electron Capital Partners Stake in Exelon (EXC) Has Decreased as Valuation Declined

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 345,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.89M, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $38.7. About 1,042 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500.

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 190,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 2.34M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.23 million, down from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 633,731 shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 26/04/2018 – EXELON CORP SAYS IS SETTING A GOAL TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS FROM ITS INTERNAL OPERATIONS BY 15 PERCENT BY 2022; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 2 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 %; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 23/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on Passage of New Jersey Zero Emissions Certificate Program; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR POWER TO 88% FROM 100%: NRC; 04/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Exelon Utilities Passing Along $525M to Customers Because of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 80%: NRC; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Company and Position for Future Growth; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold LORL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 0.22% less from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). State Street Corp holds 275,612 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mhr Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 8.53 million shares or 21.57% of the stock. Panagora Asset Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Macquarie Grp Inc holds 0% or 2,000 shares. 7,567 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company holds 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) or 17,229 shares. Highland Cap Management LP has invested 4.64% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Swiss Bank & Trust owns 23,400 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 150 shares. Retail Bank Of America De owns 11,026 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 4,229 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 13,700 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research Inc invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Vanguard Gru Inc owns 1.18M shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $932.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 303,982 shares to 809,163 shares, valued at $42.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 175,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 692,065 shares, and has risen its stake in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Company has 38,621 shares. Palladium Partners Lc accumulated 4,390 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lincoln National holds 23,539 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 5,129 are owned by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Llc. The Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Finance Ntwk has invested 0.05% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Moreover, Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Amalgamated Bank & Trust stated it has 122,423 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Tru Department Mb Bancorporation N A stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). First Interstate State Bank holds 0.95% or 85,057 shares. 10,806 are owned by Davenport Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cadence Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Prudential accumulated 4.50 million shares or 0.38% of the stock. Shelton Mngmt holds 979 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.64% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). California-based Skba Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).