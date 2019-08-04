Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Intelsat S A (I) Stake by $6.86 Million; Shareholder Federated Investors Has Upped Green Dot (GDOT) Holding

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $22.26. About 1.06M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 11,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 333,014 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.20M, up from 321,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.52. About 678,666 shares traded or 0.60% up from the average. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR) by 6,851 shares to 139,130 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Benchmark Electrs Inc (NYSE:BHE) by 412,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,309 shares, and cut its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH).