Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Holding in Intelsat S A (I) as Valuation Rose; Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Holder Eminence Capital LP Has Trimmed Holding

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 19.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 403,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 1.63M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.12 million, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $138.71. About 520,678 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Company Announces Pricing Terms And Expiration Of Early Participation Period For Private Exchange Offer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 18,694 shares to 2.84M shares, valued at $189.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 603,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 22.14% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $226.22 million for 20.28 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.54% EPS growth.