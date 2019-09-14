Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Intelsat S A (I) Holding by $3.80 Million as Stock Price Rose; Ar Asset Management Has Decreased Its General Motors Company (GM) Holding by $979,260; Stock Price Rose

Ar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in General Motors Company (GM) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc sold 25,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 115,610 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45 million, down from 141,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Motors Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.86. About 8.67M shares traded or 17.04% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 11/04/2018 – DUE DILIGENCE ON GM KOREA IS MAKING PROGRESS – KDB CHAIRMAN; 30/04/2018 – GM Going Dark on Monthly Sales Won’t Stop Shenanigans (Correct); 11/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS FOR BAYER-MONSANTO DEAL ADDRESS COMPETITION CONCERNS FOR SUPPLY OF GM COTTON SEEDS AS IT IS MERGER TO MONOPOLY IN SA; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Red light: Ford facing hold-ups at China ports amid trade friction; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Bucs launch probe after GM threatened with murder-scene tweet; 02/04/2018 – GM KOREA MARCH DOMESTIC SALES DOWN 58 PCT Y/Y; 07/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20 percent; 25/04/2018 – GM president says close to resolution to fix its S.Korean unit; 23/04/2018 – GoTech Group plc: Result of AGM and GM, total voting rights; 22/03/2018 – Dana Neves Promoted To Vice President And GM Of WFSB-TV In Hartford

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 20.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 757,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.73M, down from 957,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 819,240 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70B for 5.14 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union corruption case broadens – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Boston Scientific, GM and United Airlines – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GM’s Barra heads to the White House – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Telenav Says GM Contact Unaffected By Deal Between Automaker, Google – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GM reduces workforce in Thailand – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability Co reported 125,998 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 12,322 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 88,106 are owned by Allstate Corporation. Northpointe Capital Ltd has 64,891 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Estabrook Mgmt reported 1,585 shares. Wms Prtnrs Lc reported 10,809 shares. Moreover, Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 35,986 shares. Whittier Company owns 1,415 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited holds 0.11% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 1.54 million shares. Moreover, Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0.07% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Commercial Bank Of America Corp De owns 0.07% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 12.59M shares. Stephens Ar owns 34,037 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Artemis Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 3.70M shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.01% or 139,286 shares. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 0.1% or 2.29 million shares.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 EPS, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.