Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Cut Intelsat S A (I) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Humana (Put) (HUM) Shareholder Jane Street Group Decreased Position by $24.25 Million

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Humana Inc (Put) (HUM) by 84.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 91,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 16,900 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48 million, down from 108,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $255.13. About 92,852 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE CAPITAL – “URGES” KINDRED BOARD & MANAGEMENT TO EVALUATE, RECONSTITUTE THEMSELVES WITH NEW MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA REPORTS 1Q 2018 FINL RESULTS; RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 EPS; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA SEES FY ADJ EPS $13.70 TO $14.10, SAW $13.50 TO $14; 29/03/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N IN EARLY-STAGE TALKS WITH HUMAN INC HUM.N ABOUR DEVELOPING CLOSER TIES, ACQUSITION BEING DISCUSSED AS AN OPTION; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA WITH TPG & WELSH CARSON REPORT PACT TO BUY CURO HEALTH; 30/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 30/03/2018 – Healthy Skepticism About Walmart and Humana; 16/04/2018 – Extendicare Announces April 2018 Dividend of C$0.04 per Share; 28/03/2018 – HUMANA COMPLETES ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – LEADING PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS RECOMMENDS KINDRED STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” THE TRANSACTION WITH TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE AND HUMANA INC

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 20.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 757,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.73M, down from 957,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.78. About 81,294 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp, which manages about $5.19B and $455.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 500,000 shares to 934,000 shares, valued at $21.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 earnings per share, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Analysts await Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $4.63 EPS, up 1.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $4.58 per share. HUM’s profit will be $625.46 million for 13.78 P/E if the $4.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.05 actual EPS reported by Humana Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.47% negative EPS growth.

