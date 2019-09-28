Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Position in Pg&E (PCG) as Stock Value Declined; As Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) Market Value Declined, Martin & Company Has Upped Holding by $596,356

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 115.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 934,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.41M, up from 434,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 9.36 million shares traded or 10.67% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 16/04/2018 – PG&E Increases Property Tax and Franchise Fees Payments to Cities, Counties This Year; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CFO JASON WELLS COMMENTS ON CALL; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 08:25 AM; 11/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/11/2018 05:39 PM; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center; 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/29/2018 01:05 AM

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) by 32.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 20,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 84,575 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, up from 64,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Heritage Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.07M market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.79. About 194,688 shares traded or 20.45% up from the average. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Markets Look To Build On Gains – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Playing With Fire Looking At Pacific Gas & Electric – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of PG&E Soared on Friday – Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E Developments Bullish For Preferreds – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E outlines $18B reorganization plan for wildfire claims – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Limited Company holds 204 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Incorporated Pa stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0.02% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1.30 million shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Invesco Ltd has invested 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Oz Management Limited Partnership holds 0.26% or 2.12 million shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). M&T Bancshares accumulated 17,190 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Ameriprise Financial holds 0% or 282,665 shares in its portfolio. Transamerica has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Fmr Limited Co holds 12.56M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 454 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold HFWA shares while 45 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.92 million shares or 0.95% more from 29.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alphaone Inv Svcs Ltd Liability holds 0.73% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) or 31,776 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Tudor Inv Corp Et Al invested in 14,202 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 759,363 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co has invested 0.01% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Comerica Bancorp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 113,048 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co reported 11,299 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Com holds 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) or 993 shares. Northern Corporation accumulated 631,389 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Waddell Reed Fincl reported 518,881 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 33,638 shares. Fifth Third Bank holds 0% or 1,630 shares in its portfolio. Menta Limited Com accumulated 6,805 shares.

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98 billion and $334.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,722 shares to 6,179 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 14,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,516 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Heritage Financial to acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp – Seeking Alpha” published on March 09, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Heritage Bank welcomes Steve Gahler as Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 08, 2019.