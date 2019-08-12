Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Decreased Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Position by $12.44 Million; Shares Rose; Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Raised Its Western Digital (WDC) Position by $2.13 Million as Valuation Rose

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 21.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 44,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 253,651 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19M, up from 209,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 3.69M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 345,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.89M, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.59. About 31,550 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL); 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL; 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold LORL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 0.22% less from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Gru Pcl reported 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Mackenzie Financial Corp invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). 544,045 are owned by Brown Advisory. Macquarie Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Parametric Port Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 19,665 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited holds 11,554 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 95,713 shares. Highstreet Asset Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). 20,994 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. 5,099 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Jpmorgan Chase Co stated it has 10,677 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0% or 10,887 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) or 10,165 shares.

More notable recent Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Omega Advisorsâ€™ Latest Moves – Yahoo Finance” on May 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Telesat Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Loral Space & Communications Is a Slow-Motion Train Wreck in Space – Motley Fool” on November 11, 2015. More interesting news about Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Loral Space and Communications, Inc (LORL) CEO Dan Goldberg on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LORL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – NASDAQ” with publication date: March 25, 2014.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Know About Western Digital Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:WDC) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MHK, BZH, WDC – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Western Digital, Turquoise Hill Resources, and Range Resources Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Where Will Western Digital Stock Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks That Drove Tech ETF (XLK) to an All-Time High – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.