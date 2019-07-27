Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Boosted Its Stake in Intelsat S A (I) by $6.86 Million as Share Value Declined; Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Increased Its Holding by $885,590

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 5,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 156,788 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.83M, up from 151,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 4.73 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce Plans More Than $2 Billion Investment in France; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Gives Rosy Revenue Forecast on String of Acquisitions; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Grows the Old-fashioned Way — Heard on the Street; 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures; 20/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE FORM PARTNERSHIP

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 1.65M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 24,968 shares. Regal Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.48% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 101,121 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv invested 0.48% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mckinley Mngmt Lc Delaware holds 182,907 shares. Cypress Cap Grp owns 1.25% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 38,490 shares. Inv House Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 6,205 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 286,602 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 80,102 shares stake. Moreover, Schmidt P J Inv Incorporated has 0.58% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Boyd Watterson Asset Oh reported 6,938 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt, California-based fund reported 355,700 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 29,248 shares. Moreover, First Heartland Consultants Incorporated has 0.06% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,441 shares. Pillar Pacific Limited Liability Corp reported 72,113 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 20 selling transactions for $20.43 million activity. $16,971 worth of stock was sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, January 31. Benioff Marc had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.62 million. Another trade for 14,897 shares valued at $2.31 million was made by Allanson Joe on Friday, February 1. Conway Craig sold 200 shares worth $32,216. Another trade for 5,325 shares valued at $811,530 was sold by Weaver Amy E. $1.00M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Harris Parker.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 6,787 shares to 16,357 shares, valued at $19.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 169,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,000 shares, and cut its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).