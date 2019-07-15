Soliton Inc. (SOLY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

We are contrasting Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) and Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soliton Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.71 0.00 Zynex Inc. 6 8.06 N/A 0.28 28.04

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Soliton Inc. and Zynex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Soliton Inc. and Zynex Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soliton Inc. 0.00% 66.4% -879.5% Zynex Inc. 0.00% 121% 76.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.3% of Soliton Inc. shares and 0.3% of Zynex Inc. shares. Insiders held 5.7% of Soliton Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 54.89% of Zynex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soliton Inc. -8.67% -26.04% 0% 0% 0% 116.43% Zynex Inc. 8.69% 49.24% 62.05% 145.27% 162.79% 168.03%

For the past year Soliton Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zynex Inc.

Summary

Zynex Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Soliton Inc.

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, neuromuscular electrical stimulation, and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. The company also distributes private labeled products comprising electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; and batteries for use in electrotherapy products. In addition, it develops non-invasive blood volume monitors for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex, Inc. offers its products for pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company sells its products through direct and independent sales representatives primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lone Tree, Colorado.