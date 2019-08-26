Soliton Inc. (SOLY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) and Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soliton Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 Neovasc Inc. 5 10.74 N/A -25.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights Soliton Inc. and Neovasc Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soliton Inc. 0.00% 106.5% -468.8% Neovasc Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

The shares of both Soliton Inc. and Neovasc Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.3% and 4.64% respectively. Insiders held 5.5% of Soliton Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.84% of Neovasc Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soliton Inc. -12.98% -12.23% 1.93% 0% 0% 149.08% Neovasc Inc. -7.14% -42.47% -44.68% -63.78% -91.9% -54.73%

For the past year Soliton Inc. had bullish trend while Neovasc Inc. had bearish trend.

Soliton Inc. beats Neovasc Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch biological tissue products that are used as components in third-party medical products, such as transcatheter heart valves for industry partners and other customers. In addition, it offers consulting and original equipment manufacturing services to other medical device companies. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.