Soliton Inc. (SOLY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS)

Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soliton Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.71 0.00 Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 2 50.95 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Soliton Inc. and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soliton Inc. 0.00% 66.4% -879.5% Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -93.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.3% of Soliton Inc. shares and 51.4% of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. shares. 5.7% are Soliton Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soliton Inc. -8.67% -26.04% 0% 0% 0% 116.43% Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 1.4% 37.62% 129.37% 118.94% 236.09% 244.05%

For the past year Soliton Inc. has weaker performance than Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.

Summary

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. beats Soliton Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular intervention systems for use in interventional vascular procedures. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures. Its CorPath system facilitates stent positioning for PCI procedures by allowing a physician to measure, manipulate, and advance devices with robotic precision; and CorPath GRX system enables the precise, robotic-assisted control of coronary guide catheters, guidewires, and balloon/stent devices from the safety of a radiation-shielded interventional cockpit. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributor relationships in the United States and internationally. It serves vascular, coronary, peripheral vascular, neurointerventional, and structural heart markets. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.