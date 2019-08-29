Soliton, Inc. (SOLY) Reaches $12.37 After 7.00% Up Move; 3 Analysts Are Bullish Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Aspen Technology has $15500 highest and $113 lowest target. $135’s average target is 0.88% above currents $133.82 stock price. Aspen Technology had 8 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform”. JP Morgan maintained Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) rating on Thursday, August 8. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $13100 target. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Benchmark. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight” rating. See Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Outperform Old Target: $146.0000 New Target: $155.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: $114.0000 New Target: $131.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $124.0000 New Target: $141.0000 Maintain

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

10/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight New Target: $120 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy New Target: $113 Maintain

The stock of Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.13% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $12.37. About 268,021 shares traded. Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $185.73 million company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $13.24 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SOLY worth $13.00 million more.

Soliton, Inc., an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company has market cap of $185.73 million. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Soliton up 23% on start of cellulite study – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Soliton Announces Global Nasdaq Partner Sanmina Delivers RAP Device to More Effectively Target Cellulite Reduction for Pivotal Trial – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/29/2019: AZN, ABBV, IBIO – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Soliton Engages argodesign in Preparation of Commercial Launch of its RAP Device – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Soliton Treats First Patients in Pivotal Cellulite Trial – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Aspen Technology, Inc. shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,420 are held by Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Zacks Investment Mgmt reported 0.05% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 241,658 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 83,118 shares. 13,102 are owned by Utah Retirement. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 2,016 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.03% or 56,183 shares. The New York-based Art Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Kepos Capital L P stated it has 0.24% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Renaissance Limited Co has invested 0.33% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Moreover, Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). 3,825 were reported by Keybank National Association Oh. Blair William And Il stated it has 4,013 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Foundry Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.08% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). 2,340 were accumulated by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited.

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.23 billion. It operates through two divisions, Subscription and Software, and Services. It has a 36.07 P/E ratio. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

More notable recent Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aspen Tech +3.9% after upside FY20 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: AMD,TWTR,GOOG,GOOGL,AZPN,RUN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.