Soliton, Inc. (SOLY) Forms $12.76 Double Top; Myovant Sciences LTD.HARES (MYOV) Shorts Raised By 10.49%

Soliton, Inc. (SOLY) formed double top with $13.40 target or 5.00% above today’s $12.76 share price. Soliton, Inc. (SOLY) has $191.52 million valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.76. About 545,954 shares traded. Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Myovant Sciences LTD.HARES (NYSE:MYOV) had an increase of 10.49% in short interest. MYOV’s SI was 1.32M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10.49% from 1.20M shares previously. With 88,800 avg volume, 15 days are for Myovant Sciences LTD.HARES (NYSE:MYOV)’s short sellers to cover MYOV’s short positions. The SI to Myovant Sciences LTD.HARES’s float is 5.66%. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $7.22. About 224,846 shares traded. Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) has declined 38.31% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MYOV News: 20/04/2018 – Myovant Sciences and PERIOD. Inc. Launch Partnership Focused on Empowering Women to Elevate the Conversation Around Period Heal; 15/05/2018 – QVT Financial Adds GDS Holdings Ltd., Exits Myovant: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Myovant Sciences and PERIOD. Inc. Launch Partnership Focused on Empowering Women to Elevate the Conversation Around Period Health; 25/04/2018 – MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD MYOV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $17; 03/04/2018 MYOVANT SCIENCES SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO ENTERED INTO A SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT SCIENCES LTD – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – QVT Financial LP Exits Position in Myovant

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The company has market cap of $647.08 million. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction.

