Soliton Inc. (SOLY) and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Contrasting side by side

Both Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soliton Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.71 0.00 ReShape Lifesciences Inc. N/A 0.21 N/A -876.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Soliton Inc. and ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soliton Inc. 0.00% 66.4% -879.5% ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.3% of Soliton Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.42% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.7% of Soliton Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.02% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soliton Inc. -8.67% -26.04% 0% 0% 0% 116.43% ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 3.17% -37.46% -73.65% -94.97% -99.99% -61.76%

For the past year Soliton Inc. had bullish trend while ReShape Lifesciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Soliton Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

EnteroMedics Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses. The company develops the vBloc System, which is used to limit the expansion of the stomach, control hunger sensations between meals, reduce the frequency and intensity of stomach contractions, and produce a feeling of early and prolonged fullness. It has collaboration with Mayo Clinic. The company was formerly known as Beta Medical, Inc. and changed its name to EnteroMedics Inc. in 2003. EnteroMedics Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.