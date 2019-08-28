Soliton Inc. (SOLY) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Comparing side by side

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soliton Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 30 1.68 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Soliton Inc. and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Soliton Inc. and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soliton Inc. 0.00% 106.5% -468.8% Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -1%

Liquidity

Soliton Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Soliton Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.3% of Soliton Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.05% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.5% of Soliton Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soliton Inc. -12.98% -12.23% 1.93% 0% 0% 149.08% Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 3.84% 6.4% 19.19% 25.45% -3.73% 12.05%

For the past year Soliton Inc. was more bullish than Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. beats Soliton Inc.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprise Fess nasal saline sprays, Hydralyte for dehydration and electrolyte replacement, Monistat for vaginal treatment-anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, DenTek for peg oral care, Summer's Eve feminine care products, Fleet laxatives, Pedia Lax pediatric laxatives, Ecotrin aspirin, Phazyme for gas relief, Tagamet acid reducers, and Uristat urinary tract infection treatments. The company also offers household cleaning products consisting of Chore Boy scrubbing Pads; Comet abrasive and non-abrasive powders, sprays, and creams; and Spic and Span brand products. It primarily offers its products to mass merchandisers, drug stores, and supermarkets, as well as club, convenience, and dollar stores. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.