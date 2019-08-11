Soliton Inc. (SOLY) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) is a company in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Soliton Inc. has 2.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.93% institutional ownership for its peers. 5.5% of Soliton Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Soliton Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soliton Inc. 0.00% 106.50% -468.80% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Soliton Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Soliton Inc. N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Soliton Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Soliton Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.83 2.80 2.78

As a group, Medical Appliances & Equipment companies have a potential upside of 71.89%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Soliton Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soliton Inc. -12.98% -12.23% 1.93% 0% 0% 149.08% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year Soliton Inc. has stronger performance than Soliton Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Soliton Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7. Competitively, Soliton Inc.’s peers have 4.65 and 3.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. Soliton Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Soliton Inc.

Dividends

Soliton Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Soliton Inc.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Soliton Inc.