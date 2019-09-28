Soliton Inc. (SOLY) and Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) and Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soliton Inc. 12 0.00 5.66M -1.05 0.00 Integer Holdings Corporation 76 1.74 32.05M 2.01 43.57

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Soliton Inc. and Integer Holdings Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soliton Inc. 46,204,081.63% 106.5% -468.8% Integer Holdings Corporation 42,021,764.78% 17.7% 7.4%

Liquidity

2.7 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Soliton Inc. Its rival Integer Holdings Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 1.5 respectively. Soliton Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Integer Holdings Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.3% of Soliton Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.9% of Integer Holdings Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% are Soliton Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Integer Holdings Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soliton Inc. -12.98% -12.23% 1.93% 0% 0% 149.08% Integer Holdings Corporation 4.25% 3.56% 29.25% 11.15% 22.85% 14.78%

For the past year Soliton Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Integer Holdings Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Integer Holdings Corporation beats Soliton Inc.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products. It also provides orthopedic products, including hip and shoulder joint reconstruction implants, plates, screws, and spinal devices, as well as instruments and delivery systems. In addition, the company provides products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products. Further, it offers cardiac and neuromodulation products, such as batteries, capacitors, filtered and unfiltered feedthroughs, engineered components, implantable stimulation leads, and enclosures; pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, implantable cardiac monitors, and other implantable devices; and neuromodulation medical devices. Additionally, it offers customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies for energy, military, and environmental markets. It serves cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical markets, as well as multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries. The company was formerly known as Greatbatch, Inc. and changed its name to Integer Holdings Corporation in July 2016. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.