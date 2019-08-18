Soliton Inc. (SOLY) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Comparing side by side

Since Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soliton Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 Abbott Laboratories 80 4.84 N/A 1.64 52.98

Table 1 demonstrates Soliton Inc. and Abbott Laboratories’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Soliton Inc. and Abbott Laboratories.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soliton Inc. 0.00% 106.5% -468.8% Abbott Laboratories 0.00% 7.7% 3.4%

Liquidity

Soliton Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, Abbott Laboratories which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Soliton Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Abbott Laboratories.

Analyst Ratings

Soliton Inc. and Abbott Laboratories Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Soliton Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Abbott Laboratories 0 0 5 3.00

Abbott Laboratories on the other hand boasts of a $90.17 consensus price target and a 6.36% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.3% of Soliton Inc. shares and 76% of Abbott Laboratories shares. About 5.5% of Soliton Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Abbott Laboratories shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soliton Inc. -12.98% -12.23% 1.93% 0% 0% 149.08% Abbott Laboratories -1.68% 3.09% 10.62% 21.51% 33.65% 20.42%

For the past year Soliton Inc. has stronger performance than Abbott Laboratories

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Abbott Laboratories beats Soliton Inc.

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals to treat pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; anti-infective clarithromycin; cardiovascular and metabolic products; and influenza vaccines, as well as to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. Its Diagnostic Products segment provides immunoassay and clinical chemistry systems; assays used to screen and/or diagnosis cancer, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug monitoring; hematology systems and reagents; diagnostic systems and cartridges; instruments to automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detects and measures infectious agents; genomic-based tests; informatics and automation solutions; and a suite of informatics tools and professional services. The companyÂ’s Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. Its Vascular Products segment offers coronary, endovascular, vessel closure, and structural heart devices to treat vascular disease. The company also provides blood and flash glucose monitoring systems, including test strips, sensors, data management decision software, and accessories for people with diabetes; and medical devices for the eye, such as cataract and LASIK surgery, contact lens care, and dry eye products. It serves retailers, wholesalers, hospitals, health care facilities, laboratories, physicians' offices, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.