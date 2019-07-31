Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Since Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) and Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solitario Zinc Corp. N/A 43.75 N/A -0.06 0.00 Western Copper and Gold Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Solitario Zinc Corp. and Western Copper and Gold Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) and Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solitario Zinc Corp. 0.00% -12.7% -12.5% Western Copper and Gold Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Solitario Zinc Corp. and Western Copper and Gold Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 5.5% and 4.56% respectively. Insiders held 8.4% of Solitario Zinc Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 7.41% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solitario Zinc Corp. 3.08% -7.5% 22.3% 19.5% -14.82% 55.36% Western Copper and Gold Corporation -6.78% -15.28% -31.23% -23.6% -42.23% 6.67%

For the past year Solitario Zinc Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Copper and Gold Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Western Copper and Gold Corporation beats Solitario Zinc Corp.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration and royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru, Brazil, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds interests in the BongarÃ¡ project comprising 16 concessions that covers an area of 12,600 hectares located in the Department of Amazonas, northern Peru; Chambara zinc property located in northern Peru; Newmont Alliance and the La Promesa project located in Peru. The company also owns royalty interests in Yanacocha royalty property in Peru; Pedra Branca platinum-palladium project in Brazil; and Montana royalty property in the United States; and Norcan and Aconchi royalty properties in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp. and changed its name to Solitario Zinc Corp. in July 2017. Solitario Zinc Corp. was founded in 1984 and is based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.