Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) and Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) are two firms in the Industrial Metals & Minerals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solitario Zinc Corp. N/A 46.31 N/A -0.06 0.00 Energy Fuels Inc. 3 8.96 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 highlights Solitario Zinc Corp. and Energy Fuels Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) and Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solitario Zinc Corp. 0.00% -12.7% -12.5% Energy Fuels Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.5% of Solitario Zinc Corp. shares and 0% of Energy Fuels Inc. shares. 8.4% are Solitario Zinc Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solitario Zinc Corp. 3.08% -7.5% 22.3% 19.5% -14.82% 55.36% Energy Fuels Inc. -3.93% -14.6% -8.19% -26.1% 28.71% -5.61%

For the past year Solitario Zinc Corp. has 55.36% stronger performance while Energy Fuels Inc. has -5.61% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Solitario Zinc Corp. beats Energy Fuels Inc.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration and royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru, Brazil, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds interests in the BongarÃ¡ project comprising 16 concessions that covers an area of 12,600 hectares located in the Department of Amazonas, northern Peru; Chambara zinc property located in northern Peru; Newmont Alliance and the La Promesa project located in Peru. The company also owns royalty interests in Yanacocha royalty property in Peru; Pedra Branca platinum-palladium project in Brazil; and Montana royalty property in the United States; and Norcan and Aconchi royalty properties in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp. and changed its name to Solitario Zinc Corp. in July 2017. Solitario Zinc Corp. was founded in 1984 and is based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.