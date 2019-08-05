Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Both Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) and Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solitario Zinc Corp. N/A -191.73 N/A -0.05 0.00 Compass Minerals International Inc. 54 1.24 N/A 2.07 26.94

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Solitario Zinc Corp. and Compass Minerals International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) and Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solitario Zinc Corp. 0.00% -10.9% -10.7% Compass Minerals International Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 2.7%

Volatility and Risk

Solitario Zinc Corp. is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.5. Compass Minerals International Inc. has a 1.33 beta and it is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Solitario Zinc Corp. is 16.2 while its Current Ratio is 16.2. Meanwhile, Compass Minerals International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Solitario Zinc Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Compass Minerals International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.2% of Solitario Zinc Corp. shares and 96.4% of Compass Minerals International Inc. shares. 16.25% are Solitario Zinc Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Compass Minerals International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solitario Zinc Corp. -1.49% -8.6% -22.27% 11.38% -21.8% 33.58% Compass Minerals International Inc. -2.53% -0.45% 0.69% 6.4% -17.56% 33.96%

For the past year Solitario Zinc Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Compass Minerals International Inc.

Summary

Compass Minerals International Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Solitario Zinc Corp.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration and royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru, Brazil, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds interests in the BongarÃ¡ project comprising 16 concessions that covers an area of 12,600 hectares located in the Department of Amazonas, northern Peru; Chambara zinc property located in northern Peru; Newmont Alliance and the La Promesa project located in Peru. The company also owns royalty interests in Yanacocha royalty property in Peru; Pedra Branca platinum-palladium project in Brazil; and Montana royalty property in the United States; and Norcan and Aconchi royalty properties in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp. and changed its name to Solitario Zinc Corp. in July 2017. Solitario Zinc Corp. was founded in 1984 and is based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for highway, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as provides records management services. The Plant Nutrition North America segment offers sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades, including agricultural products used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf greens; and organic products for various applications under the Protassium+ brand, as well as micronutrient products for commodity row crops under the Wolf Trax brand. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The Plant Nutrition South America segment offers various specialty plant nutrients and supplements; water and wastewater treatment chemicals for cleaning, decontaminating, and purifying water; and process chemicals for industrial use, as well as value-added services. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in November 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.