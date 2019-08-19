Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solitario Zinc Corp. N/A -183.69 N/A -0.05 0.00 BHP Group 54 2.79 N/A 3.32 16.56

Table 1 highlights Solitario Zinc Corp. and BHP Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Solitario Zinc Corp. and BHP Group’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solitario Zinc Corp. 0.00% -10.9% -10.7% BHP Group 0.00% 4.6% 2.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.5 beta means Solitario Zinc Corp.’s volatility is 50.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, BHP Group is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Solitario Zinc Corp. is 16.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 16.2. The Current Ratio of rival BHP Group is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. Solitario Zinc Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BHP Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Solitario Zinc Corp. and BHP Group has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.2% and 3.7%. Insiders held 16.25% of Solitario Zinc Corp. shares. Comparatively, 5.4% are BHP Group’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solitario Zinc Corp. -1.49% -8.6% -22.27% 11.38% -21.8% 33.58% BHP Group -2.5% -6.01% 5.8% 8.28% 11.67% 18.63%

For the past year Solitario Zinc Corp. was more bullish than BHP Group.

Summary

BHP Group beats Solitario Zinc Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration and royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru, Brazil, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds interests in the BongarÃ¡ project comprising 16 concessions that covers an area of 12,600 hectares located in the Department of Amazonas, northern Peru; Chambara zinc property located in northern Peru; Newmont Alliance and the La Promesa project located in Peru. The company also owns royalty interests in Yanacocha royalty property in Peru; Pedra Branca platinum-palladium project in Brazil; and Montana royalty property in the United States; and Norcan and Aconchi royalty properties in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp. and changed its name to Solitario Zinc Corp. in July 2017. Solitario Zinc Corp. was founded in 1984 and is based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas in the United States Gulf of Mexico, Australia, and Trinidad and Tobago. It also explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and thermal coal. The company was formerly known as BHP Limited and changed its name to BHP Billiton Limited in July 2001. BHP Billiton Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. BHP Billiton Limited is a subsidiary of BHP Billiton Group.