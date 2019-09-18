Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) and Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) and Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solitario Zinc Corp. N/A -197.48 N/A -0.05 0.00 Hi-Crush Inc. 3 0.30 N/A 0.80 2.65

Table 1 highlights Solitario Zinc Corp. and Hi-Crush Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Solitario Zinc Corp. and Hi-Crush Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solitario Zinc Corp. 0.00% -10.9% -10.7% Hi-Crush Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.5 shows that Solitario Zinc Corp. is 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Hi-Crush Inc. has a 1.91 beta and it is 91.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Solitario Zinc Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 16.2 and 16.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hi-Crush Inc. are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. Solitario Zinc Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hi-Crush Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Solitario Zinc Corp. and Hi-Crush Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.2% and 7.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 16.25% of Solitario Zinc Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are Hi-Crush Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solitario Zinc Corp. -1.49% -8.6% -22.27% 11.38% -21.8% 33.58% Hi-Crush Inc. 4.46% -17.58% -38.84% -51.04% -86.16% -41.06%

For the past year Solitario Zinc Corp. has 33.58% stronger performance while Hi-Crush Inc. has -41.06% weaker performance.

Summary

Hi-Crush Inc. beats Solitario Zinc Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration and royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru, Brazil, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds interests in the BongarÃ¡ project comprising 16 concessions that covers an area of 12,600 hectares located in the Department of Amazonas, northern Peru; Chambara zinc property located in northern Peru; Newmont Alliance and the La Promesa project located in Peru. The company also owns royalty interests in Yanacocha royalty property in Peru; Pedra Branca platinum-palladium project in Brazil; and Montana royalty property in the United States; and Norcan and Aconchi royalty properties in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp. and changed its name to Solitario Zinc Corp. in July 2017. Solitario Zinc Corp. was founded in 1984 and is based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.