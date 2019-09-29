Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) and EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Contrasting side by side

Both Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) and EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solitario Zinc Corp. N/A 0.00 52.62M -0.05 0.00 EMX Royalty Corporation 1 0.00 67.74M -0.11 0.00

Demonstrates Solitario Zinc Corp. and EMX Royalty Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Solitario Zinc Corp. and EMX Royalty Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solitario Zinc Corp. 17,813,134,732.57% -10.9% -10.7% EMX Royalty Corporation 4,899,464,776.51% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Solitario Zinc Corp. and EMX Royalty Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 5.2% and 31.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 16.25% of Solitario Zinc Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, 13.94% are EMX Royalty Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solitario Zinc Corp. -1.49% -8.6% -22.27% 11.38% -21.8% 33.58% EMX Royalty Corporation 3.82% 9.68% 17.67% 18.26% 8.8% 20.35%

For the past year Solitario Zinc Corp. has stronger performance than EMX Royalty Corporation

Summary

Solitario Zinc Corp. beats EMX Royalty Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration and royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru, Brazil, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds interests in the BongarÃ¡ project comprising 16 concessions that covers an area of 12,600 hectares located in the Department of Amazonas, northern Peru; Chambara zinc property located in northern Peru; Newmont Alliance and the La Promesa project located in Peru. The company also owns royalty interests in Yanacocha royalty property in Peru; Pedra Branca platinum-palladium project in Brazil; and Montana royalty property in the United States; and Norcan and Aconchi royalty properties in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp. and changed its name to Solitario Zinc Corp. in July 2017. Solitario Zinc Corp. was founded in 1984 and is based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.