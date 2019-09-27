Soligenix Inc. (SNGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Both Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 -1.88 16.29M -0.61 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. N/A 0.00 14.27M -20.30 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Soligenix Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 1,606,508,875.74% -139.2% -82.8% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 3,127,328,511.94% -161.4% -141.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.3 beta means Soligenix Inc.’s volatility is 30.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Soligenix Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.5. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Soligenix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.4% of Soligenix Inc. shares and 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares. Insiders owned 14.1% of Soligenix Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year Soligenix Inc. has 50% stronger performance while Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has -75.78% weaker performance.

Summary

Soligenix Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.