Soligenix Inc. (SNGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 3.59 N/A -0.61 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.78 N/A -0.75 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1%

Soligenix Inc.’s 1.3 beta indicates that its volatility is 30.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Teligent Inc. is 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.61 beta.

The Current Ratio of Soligenix Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Teligent Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Soligenix Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Teligent Inc.

Institutional investors held 22.4% of Soligenix Inc. shares and 85.2% of Teligent Inc. shares. About 14.1% of Soligenix Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Teligent Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50% Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55%

For the past year Soligenix Inc. has 50% stronger performance while Teligent Inc. has -52.55% weaker performance.

On 6 of the 7 factors Soligenix Inc. beats Teligent Inc.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.