Soligenix Inc. (SNGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 3.94 N/A -0.61 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 28.37 N/A -0.92 0.00

Demonstrates Soligenix Inc. and Mesoblast Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Soligenix Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.3 beta indicates that Soligenix Inc. is 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mesoblast Limited’s 85.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Soligenix Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Mesoblast Limited is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Soligenix Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.4% of Soligenix Inc. shares and 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited shares. Insiders owned roughly 14.1% of Soligenix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Soligenix Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mesoblast Limited.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Mesoblast Limited beats Soligenix Inc.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.