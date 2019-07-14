Soligenix Inc. (SNGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 3.39 N/A -0.79 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -6.97 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Soligenix Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -160.1% -95.2% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -46% -35.2%

Liquidity

Soligenix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are 13.9 and 13.9 respectively. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Soligenix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Soligenix Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $16, with potential upside of 22.61%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Soligenix Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.5% and 68.3% respectively. About 0.3% of Soligenix Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 14.33% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 12.74% 0.05% -8.37% -24.45% -49.98% -3.37% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% 4.79% 83.24% 86.19% 0% 183.86%

For the past year Soligenix Inc. has -3.37% weaker performance while Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 183.86% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats Soligenix Inc.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.