Soligenix Inc. (SNGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Both Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 3.83 N/A -0.61 0.00 Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Soligenix Inc. and Genmab A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Soligenix Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Genmab A/S is $23, which is potential 12.41% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.4% of Soligenix Inc. shares and 0% of Genmab A/S shares. 14.1% are Soligenix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Soligenix Inc. was more bullish than Genmab A/S.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Soligenix Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.