Soligenix Inc. (SNGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)

Both Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 3.39 N/A -0.79 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Soligenix Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -160.1% -95.2% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Soligenix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Soligenix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.5% of Soligenix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.7% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Soligenix Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.34% are Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 12.74% 0.05% -8.37% -24.45% -49.98% -3.37% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -2.48% -4.07% 5.36% -7.09% -79.37% 45.7%

For the past year Soligenix Inc. has -3.37% weaker performance while Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has 45.7% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. beats Soligenix Inc.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.