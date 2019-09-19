Soligenix Inc. (SNGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 3.59 N/A -0.61 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 229.57 N/A -4.65 0.00

In table 1 we can see Soligenix Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Soligenix Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Soligenix Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. Soligenix Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.4% of Soligenix Inc. shares and 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares. 14.1% are Soligenix Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Soligenix Inc. has 50% stronger performance while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has -25.68% weaker performance.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Soligenix Inc.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.