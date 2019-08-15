Soligenix Inc. (SNGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

We will be contrasting the differences between Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 3.90 N/A -0.61 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Soligenix Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5%

Risk & Volatility

Soligenix Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.3 beta. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a 1.15 beta and it is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.2 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Soligenix Inc. Its rival Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Soligenix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Soligenix Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 180.37% and its average target price is $6.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.4% of Soligenix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.3% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% are Soligenix Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year Soligenix Inc. was more bullish than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Soligenix Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.