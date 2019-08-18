Soligenix Inc. (SNGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 4.09 N/A -0.61 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1168.36 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Soligenix Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Soligenix Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Soligenix Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 158.47% and its consensus price target is $15.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.4% of Soligenix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 14.1% of Soligenix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74%

For the past year Soligenix Inc. had bullish trend while Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Soligenix Inc.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.