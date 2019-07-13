Soligenix Inc. (SNGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

Both Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 3.39 N/A -0.79 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 18 1765.14 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Soligenix Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -160.1% -95.2% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Soligenix Inc. is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Aptorum Group Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Soligenix Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Soligenix Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Aptorum Group Limited has a consensus target price of $22, with potential downside of -5.17%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Soligenix Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.5% and 0.02%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Soligenix Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Aptorum Group Limited has 29.39% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 12.74% 0.05% -8.37% -24.45% -49.98% -3.37% Aptorum Group Limited 3.87% 65.49% 46.93% 0% 0% 44.99%

For the past year Soligenix Inc. had bearish trend while Aptorum Group Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats on 7 of the 8 factors Soligenix Inc.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.