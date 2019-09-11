Soligenix Inc. (SNGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

As Biotechnology companies, Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 3.65 N/A -0.61 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.67 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Soligenix Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.3 shows that Soligenix Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Soligenix Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Soligenix Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Soligenix Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 204.18% and its average target price is $16.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Soligenix Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.4% and 72.4%. About 14.1% of Soligenix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.4% are Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year Soligenix Inc. has 50% stronger performance while Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has -24.23% weaker performance.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.