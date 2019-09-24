Soligenix Inc. (SNGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 3.73 N/A -0.61 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 3 59.24 N/A -0.29 0.00

Demonstrates Soligenix Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Soligenix Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Soligenix Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Soligenix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Soligenix Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.4% and 23.5%. Soligenix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year Soligenix Inc. had bullish trend while AgeX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats Soligenix Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.