Soligenix Inc. (SNGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Since Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 3.85 N/A -0.79 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 18.66 N/A 0.25 13.17

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Soligenix Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Soligenix Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -160.1% -95.2% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% 116.3% 29.1%

Volatility and Risk

Soligenix Inc. has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. on the other hand, has 1.26 beta which makes it 26.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Soligenix Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.9. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Soligenix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Soligenix Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.5% and 21.4%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Soligenix Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 12.74% 0.05% -8.37% -24.45% -49.98% -3.37% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. -1.48% -25.89% -18.43% 46.9% 78.49% 12.93%

For the past year Soligenix Inc. has -3.37% weaker performance while Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has 12.93% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats Soligenix Inc.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.