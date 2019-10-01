Soligenix Inc. (SNGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 -1.94 16.29M -0.61 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 31.70M -3.97 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Soligenix Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 1,635,049,683.83% -139.2% -82.8% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 2,927,324,776.06% -78% -61.8%

Risk and Volatility

Soligenix Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.3. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s 29.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Soligenix Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Soligenix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Soligenix Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 371.70% and its average target price is $5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Soligenix Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.4% and 92.4%. 14.1% are Soligenix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year Soligenix Inc. had bullish trend while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. beats Soligenix Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.