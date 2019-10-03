Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Comparison side by side

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 -1.94 16.29M -0.61 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 -0.08 18.02M -1.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Soligenix Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Soligenix Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 1,654,983,236.82% -139.2% -82.8% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 196,296,296.30% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Soligenix Inc. has a beta of 1.3 and its 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.32 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Soligenix Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.6 while its Quick Ratio is 17.6. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Soligenix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Soligenix Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $25, which is potential 179.02% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Soligenix Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.4% and 76.9% respectively. About 14.1% of Soligenix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46%

For the past year Soligenix Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Soligenix Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.