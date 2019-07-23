Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Comparison side by side

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 4.50 N/A -0.79 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Soligenix Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Soligenix Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -160.1% -95.2% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 235.2% -123.9%

Risk & Volatility

Soligenix Inc.’s current beta is 1.21 and it happens to be 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 170.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.7 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Soligenix Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Soligenix Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Soligenix Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.25, with potential upside of 311.39%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Soligenix Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.5% and 50.1% respectively. Soligenix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 12.74% 0.05% -8.37% -24.45% -49.98% -3.37% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -15.38% -10.37% 128.3% -12.95% -54.34% 191.08%

For the past year Soligenix Inc. has -3.37% weaker performance while Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 191.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Soligenix Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.