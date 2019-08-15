Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 3.87 N/A -0.61 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 12 14.91 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Soligenix Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Soligenix Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Soligenix Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Spero Therapeutics Inc. is 17.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 17.5. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Soligenix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Soligenix Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $28.5, while its potential upside is 191.71%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Soligenix Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.4% and 53.1%. About 14.1% of Soligenix Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year Soligenix Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Soligenix Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.