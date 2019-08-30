Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Contrasting side by side

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 4.09 N/A -0.61 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 547.45 N/A -1.79 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Soligenix Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.2 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Soligenix Inc. Its rival Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Soligenix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Soligenix Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.4% and 12.8%. Insiders held roughly 14.1% of Soligenix Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 79.39% are Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year Soligenix Inc. was less bullish than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Soligenix Inc.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.