Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Comparison side by side

Both Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 -1.94 16.29M -0.61 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 -0.02 59.84M -2.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Soligenix Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 1,654,983,236.82% -139.2% -82.8% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2,787,534,355.06% -162.3% -117.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.3 beta indicates that Soligenix Inc. is 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s 140.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.4 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Soligenix Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Nabriva Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Soligenix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.4% of Soligenix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% are Soligenix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year Soligenix Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc beats Soligenix Inc.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.