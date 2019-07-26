Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Comparing side by side

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 4.65 N/A -0.79 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 96 10.80 N/A -10.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Soligenix Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -160.1% -95.2% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Volatility and Risk

Soligenix Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.21. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.51 beta which makes it 51.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Soligenix Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5. Competitively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.7 and 3.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Soligenix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Soligenix Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 9 2.64

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $161.13 average target price and a 147.66% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Soligenix Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.5% and 70.8%. Insiders held 0.3% of Soligenix Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 22.9% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 12.74% 0.05% -8.37% -24.45% -49.98% -3.37% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43%

For the past year Soligenix Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Soligenix Inc.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.